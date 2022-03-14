Pak vs Aus: Karachi Test turns into a nightmare for Green Shirts

Photo: PCB/Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan were dismissed for 148 on Monday in response to Australia’s 556 on the third day of the second Test at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The Karachi Test has become a nightmare for the Pakistan Cricket team as the Green Shirts’ batters, and also the bowlers looked hapless and it seemed that they were playing at some away venue instead of playing at their strongest fort.

All the Pakistani players were bowled out for 148 runs, playing 53 overs and surviving only 264 minutes, in response to Australia’s 559 that came from 189 minutes and 792 minutes on a venue where Australia has never won a Test match.

The first-innings deficit of 408 runs in the Karachi Test is Pakistan’s biggest first innings deficit at any home venue since the country got the Test status.

Before this, Pakistan’s heaviest first innings deficit at home, batting 2nd in Tests, was 268 runs when they had scored 407 runs in response to India’s 675/5 against India in Multan in 2004. The biggest lead they conceded at home in the first innings after batting 1st in a Test was 376 when India had scored 600 in response to Pakistan’s 224 at Rawalpindi Test in 2004.

Earlier, Australia batted for 189 overs before declaring and letting Pakistan bat in Karachi Test. This is Australia’s longest innings at any Asian venue in 42 years. This is also the longest innings any visiting side has batted at National Stadium in 60 years.