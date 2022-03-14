Grimes reveals the reason she was removed from ‘Dune’ as influencer

Grimes called out Dune for not being ‘woke’ while revealing that the singer was unexpectedly removed from the project.
During her conversation with Vanity Fair, Grimes got candid to dish on her love for Frank Herbert’s books.
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend revealed that Warner Bros roped her in for Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer as an influencer.
“I was basically an influencer,” she told the magazine.
However, when a picture of Grimes reading The Communist Manifesto surfaced on internet, she was fired from the movie.
“There are things that are deeply not woke in the ‘Dune’ universe,” she expressed.
Grimes, however, couldn’t hold back herself from showering praises over the film. “I was just crying my eyes out the whole movie.”
She admitted that Paul - Chalamet’s character in the movie, reminded her of son, X Æ A-12.
“I just know X is going to have to go through all this really (expletive) that sort of mirrors Paul-type stuff,” she added.
