Sean Penn tests positive for Covid-19; skips DGA Awards 2022

Sean Penn has tested positive for Covid-19 amid a surge in cases.



The Mystic River actor recently returned from shooting a documentary in war-torn Ukraine.

Following that, the actor who was scheduled to appear at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2022, which took place on Saturday, March 12 missed the event as reported by Just Jared.

As per reports, it was director Paul Thomas Anderson who broke the news that Penn had tested positive for the virus while on stage to receive an honour that was to be presented to him by Penn.

Sean was supposed to present Paul with his DGA medallion for directing his Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza, in which he also appears in a cameo.

While in Ukraine, the actor also met with President Zelenskyy, and in a talk with CNN's Anderson Cooper after his return, spoke about his interaction with the President as he was impressed due to his courage.



Meanwhile, he also posted a photo on social media of himself travelling for miles towards the Poland border.





