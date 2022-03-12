Tom Hanks apologises to Conor Ratliff for firing him from Band of Brothers

Tom Hanks apologises for firing Conor Ratliff from Band of Brothers due to his ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks talked to podcaster Conor Ratliff about a incident when the actor fired him from the 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers because of his 'Dead Eyes'.

The Finch actor apologised for his doing; however, he could not recall the incident, saying he 'takes full responsibility of his action'.

The Oscar winner had a talk with the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor on the latest episode of his podcast Dead Eyes where he admitted that it was the ‘act of the director’.

The 65-year-old actor stated, “This was without a doubt the act of the director, and that was me.”

Hanks went on saying, “There was something in stuck in a craw or one of those very, very subtle sort of decisions that aims the story in the direction you want it to go.”

“In the inner sanctum of whatever this casting session was on Band of Brothers... I'm sure I said, ‘I don't know man, that guy's got dead eyes’," Hanks added.

“I could've said, ‘He's got too blond of hair; he's too tall and I can't have the aide be taller than Captain Winters.’ I could've said, ‘He's too short and slight’... I could've said any of these things, and they would have been true and they would've been the opinion,” the actor stated

Ratliff confessed that even though he has made his name in the industry now but it was a big deal for him back then which is why he titled his show Dead Eyes.

Hanks admitted he was ‘aghast’ after he found out about the incident from his kids, adding, "I actually got chilled. My heart rate skyrocketed and I said, 'I did...I did what? I did what?' "