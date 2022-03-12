Eye witness claims allegations on Sana Javed are nothing but truth

Makeup artist Syed Hussain has revealed that he witnessed Sana Javed rudely behaving with model Manal Saleem during the controversial shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain who witnessed the whole incident wrote a lengthy note to dish on the truth behind the much-heated topic.

“ I am here to give an official statement on the current situation... as I was the only make up artist for both of these celebs on the day when that incident happened as well as an eye witness,” Hussain revealed.

“I stand with the truth which is that there was only one makeup artist and only one room for their makeup and during the shoot,” he added while recalling that the model arrived on the set before the Khaani actor and hence she started getting her makeover done before Javed.

“Manal came to the shoot first and I was doing her make up when Sana arrived and asked Manal to be removed from the room. Manal left and my assistant completed her look,” he revisited.

“In the middle of the shoot Sana interrupted Manal’s shots upon which Manal protested and Sana responded with harsh words,” he wrote.

“Being a part of this industry I strongly condemn such behaviours whether it’s from a junior artist or a known celebrity.

"No one has a right to humiliate anyone by their inferiorly phrases or to degrade someone with their rude behaviour,” he concluded.