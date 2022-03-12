Thomas Brodie-Sangster makes romance with Elon Musk’s ex Talulah Riley public?

Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley has seemingly found love in The Maze Runner star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

To go by the reports of E!, the rumoured couple seemingly made their relationship official by walking down the red carpet at 2022 British Academy Awards Gala Dinner together on March 11.

Looking gorgeous in green gown, featuring thing-high slit, Riley was papped with her hand around the Love Actually star’s waist as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Their loved-up appearance at the prestigious event comes months after the rumoured lovebirds were seen holding hands.

Daily Mail reported that the couple stared ignited romance amid Pistol’s filming. However none of them has officially spilled the beans on their relationship.

Riley has been married twice to the billionaire – 2010 to 2012 and 2013 to 2016