'The Crown’ season 5 recreates Queen Elizabeth's visit to Russia, see set pics

Netflix’s hit series, The Crown’s season five is currently under production. On Friday, the makers of royal show dropped a new picture from the sets of upcoming season, leaving fans excited.

The picture, taken from the sets of season five has given a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth – played by Imelda Staunton and her state visit to Russia back in 1994.

In the image, Staunton, 66, can be seen sporting a mustard yellow dress, paired with a fur coat, along with matching gloves, her signature handbag and a coordinating hat.

The outfit is a recreation worn by the Queen at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, as she inspected Russian service personnel during her visit.

Queen Elizabeth’s three-day visit in October 1994 marked the first time a ruling British monarch had visited Russia — and it remains her only visit to the country. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, on the trip.

Actor Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh in the upcoming season of the show. The cast also includes Dominic West playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The fifth and final season of The Crown is set to premiere later this year.