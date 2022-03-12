DMX son fighting kidney disease, stage 3: 'Goes to doctor very often'

DMX’s son, Exodus, is battling stage 3 kidney disease.

The late rapper's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, recently spoke on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast to talk about her offspring.

“He still has stage 3 kidney disease,” Lindstrom said, indicating that the five-year-old has been battling the disease since birth.

“I just continue to keep his potassium down. He can’t eat no high-potassium foods,” Lindstrom explained of how she manages Exodus’ condition. “He goes to the doctor very often. I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels that they need to be to keep him stable.”

Regardless, Lindstorm confirms that “Exodus is stable” and that he’s “been stable” since she had him.

“He’s an amazing child,” she added.

The family's life has changed a lot since the rapper passed away. Londstorm added that she is now adamant on 'building' herself to a stable future.

“I’m learning how to do facials, waxing, trying to build myself,” she explained. “I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus. I want him to see that he has a strong mother, for one, that can stand up on her own. And I’m just trusting in God through the process.”