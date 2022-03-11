Sonia Mishal rips Sana Javed post legal action against her accusers

Pakistani actor Sana Javed has faced fresh allegations from Sonia Mishal who has responded to the Khaani star taking legal action against makeup artists .

Taking to Instagram, the Neeli Zinda Hai star opened up on her co-star's claims that a campaign has been launched to defame her.

“First of all no one in the world has time to run a ‘proper planned smear campaign’ againt you,” she slammed Javed.

Mishal also extended her support toward the ones who have mustered up the courage to speak up against the actor’s bad behaviour on the sets.

“It makes me so happy to see all these people speak up because I’ve personally experienced her bad behaviours with such good makeup artists on set to a point where I was shocked and felt sorry for the poor hard working guys who she got replace ¾ times, “ she wrote.

“I stand with everyone who is coming forward with tis issue because everyone deserves equal amount of respect and love,” she expressed.

“We all work like a family especially our makeup artists who are not even paid enough for their skills,” she continued. “To watch them cry and worry on set broke my heart but then she was the ‘bigger star’,” Mishal IG story read.

“All this legal (expletive) doesn’t mean anything it’s not going to scare people who’ you’ve hurt,” she concluded.



