‘Sweetest Pie:’ Dua Lipa joins Megan Thee Stallion for first musical collab

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have shared their first musical collaboration on Friday.

The superstars duo unveiled their new song, Sweetest Pie and fans are already in love with the track.

Taking to social media handle, the glam pair teased fans with a snippet from the song and announced the release date.

Earlier this week, the Levitating singer shared a video of a message thread between her and the Savage rapper to her IG handle. The footage showed a bunch of stylized photos of the pair together having fun in glam looks.

The latest music video has left fans in excitement as many of them now want for a live performance by Lipa while she is on her Future Nostalgia tour.

Moreover, Megan will be joining the New Rules singer in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix on March 15, 17 and 20.