Jennifer Lopez drops stunning teaser of ‘Marry Me’ MV

Jennifer Lopez and Global music artist Maluma are all set to release a new music video (MV) online, featuring the movie’s title track Marry Me.

Lopez starred as a popstar in this latest rom-com movie has shared a stunning teaser on her Instagram.

In a short clip, JLO is spotted donning denim. Standing in front of the mic, with headphones on, and chin up, the 52-year-old singer and actor appear happy and at peace.

The MV will be live on Friday according to Eastern Standard Time (EST). However, keep in mind, the original soundtrack is already available online.

See the video:

According to the article published on Broadwayworld, this is the first time the Maid in Manhattan actor has created an album for any movie.



Marry Me is a modern love story based on the dynamic of relationships in the world of social media. The movie can be streamed on Peacock.