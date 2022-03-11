Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils Ariana Grande’s wax figure, see picture

Madame Tussauds museum in Orlando has honored pop music icon Ariana Grande with a new wax figure.

The Positions singer’s latest figure is now on display at the ICON Park attraction in Orlando, Florida, where guests are given the opportunity to take pictures with the statue in the music room.

The music icon’s wax statue stands in a luxurious scene inspired by her 7 Rings music video theme. The Rain On Me singer’s wax figure includes her signature ponytail, tattoos and winged liner.

“A highly requested figure at Madame Tussauds, this is Ariana’s third wax figure. Each figure features a completely unique style and interactive guest experience,” said in a press release. “Madame Tussauds Orlando’s figure is wearing an outfit inspired by her nine-month long “Sweetener” tour. The impeccably detailed figure features all of Ariana’s renown visible tattoos and signature high ponytail.”

The statue is adorned with a pink outfit, including a puffer jacket, inspired by Grande’s looks during the Sweetener tour.

Grande’s fans also praised her latest wax version.