Queen Elizabeth ‘disheartened’ as chance to see Lilibet ‘next to zero’: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been feeling ‘disheartened’ as her chance to see Lilibet comes ‘next to zero’.



News of this heartbreak has been revealed by royal biographer and author Dylan Howard.

According to Express UK, he was quoted saying, “The chances of the newborn reaching England in the foreseeable future is next to zero.”

“And one must sympathise with the Queen. That’s disheartening and heartbreaking.”

Even columnist questioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true closeness with the royals and speculated in a documentary Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy.

There he said, “Increasingly, one wonders how much influence the Royal Family will even have. The royals are going to become distant relatives, I suspect.”