Sushant Singh Rajput will get 2023’s first new moon dedicated to his name

Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020, will have an extra special birth anniversary gift in 2023, with the first new moon of the year being named after him.

According to India Today, America’s Luna Society has dedicated the first new moon of 2023 to the actor, naming it Sushant Moon.

As it so happens, the date of the new moon will also mark Sushant’s birth anniversary on which the actor would’ve turned 37.

The news was first shared by Indian’s paparazzi outlet Viral Bhayani, who shared: “American lunar society to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary as ‘Sushant moon’.”

“January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of Sushant Moon, proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput,” the caption further read.

Sushant was found dead in his house in India on June 13, 2020. His death has since been ruled as a suicide.