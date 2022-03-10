Meghan Markle's comment on Prince Harry being a feminist causes Twitter meltdown

File Footage





Meghan Markle caused Twitter critics to fire storm after she revealed that her husband Prince Harry is a feminist.

In a 2020 interview with Gloria Steinman, the Duchess of Sussex shared that her husband was feminist in a previous conversation that the Duke of Sussex had with Gloria.

He said: "You know that I'm a feminist too, right Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that."

For the unversed, Prince Harry has been vocal about feminism before meeting his wife as made apparent in a 2014 HeForShe event where he called for gender equality.

He said: "This is not just about women, we men need to recognise the part we play, too.

"Real men treat women with dignity and give them the respect they deserve."

In Meghan’s conversation with Gloria, she said that her husband was setting a “beautiful example” for their son Archie.

Meghan added: "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.

"That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

However, critics felt that Meghan’s words were forced on Harry.

One Twitter user said: "Since when did feminist mean 'under the thumb?'"

Another user expressed that they "want to vomit" over Harry’s feminism, while another commented: "Could he be any more pathetic?"