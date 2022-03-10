Ranveer Singh lauds wife Deepika’s song from Pathan: ‘I've heard the song it's amazing’

Ranveer Singh lauds wife Deepika’s song for Pathan: ‘I've heard the song. It's amazing’

Ranveer Singh lauded for wife Deepika Padukone’s upcoming song from her movie Pathan .

Talking to his followers via Instagram live, the 83 actor revealed that Deepika is out of town shooting a song for upcoming Yash Raj Films action movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

"She is in Mallorca shooting a very glamorous song for Pathan. I've heard the song. It's amazing,” the actor stated.

The 36-year-old actor went on saying, “It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi (Merchant) ma'am is shooting the song. So, she is now with Deepika in Spain."

Gushing over the fact that the actor had already listened to the song, he talked about the perks of being the husband of the Gehraiyaan star.

"It's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking,” Ranveer mentioned as he rolled his eyes. “My god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She's just scorching it.”

“Super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe (She will set the screen on fire). So that's the wifey update!" Ranveer added.



