MQM-P has assured PM Imran of support on no-trust motion: FM Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) meets MQM-P leadership during his visit to Karachi. -Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: MQM-P has assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of support on the no-confidence motion against the government, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

The foreign minister's remarks came after the prime minister's first-ever visit to the party's headquarters in Karachi.

PM Imran Khan met MQM-P’s leadership today to allay their concerns in an effort to thwart the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against his government.

The premier is in Karachi to seek his allies' support ahead of voting on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar are accompanying the prime minister on this crucial visit.

Talking to journalists following the meeting between the prime minister and the MQM-P's leadership, FM Qureshi claimed,” MQM will continue its support to the government.”

During the meeting, the MQM’s leadership extended its full support and confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, he added. The minister said that the current political situation and matters relating to the no-confidence motion were discussed in the sitting.

“MQM-P and PTI are allies and have been cooperating with each other,” he added.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that MQM-P did not present any demand, including reopening of offices, in the meeting.

No-trust move not discussed: MQM-P

While addressing a press conference, MQM-P leader Aamir Khan said that the meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere.

He maintained that they did not lodge any complaint with the prime minister. Contrary to the FM Qureshi’s statement, he insisted, “No-confidence motion was not discussed in the meeting.”

“Neither the prime minister sought assurance, nor we assured,” said the MQM-P leader.

He maintained that they are the ally of the government but options are opened for them.



Pir Pagara won't meet PM

The ruling party had also contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Functional for scheduling a meeting of the party president with the prime minister.

However, PML-F president Pir Pagara wouldn't be able to meet PM Imran Khan due to his illness and other pre-planned engagements in his hometown said a party spokesperson.

Spokesperson Saira Bano further stated that the coalition would continue to support the incumbent government regardless.

She said that Pir Sadruddin Shah (Pir Pagara) is currently in Khairpur for personal engagements.

The PTI leadership is making contacts with all the allies and disgruntled MPs to win over their support ahead of crucial voting on the no-trust motion.

The Joint Opposition had filed the motion on Tuesday after completing their "homework" and "ensuring" that they have the required numbers to remove the PTI government.