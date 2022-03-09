No-trust move: Asif Zardari to meet Chaudhary Shujaat today

PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will hold an important meeting with PML-Q supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain today (Wednesday) as the political temperature has reached its peak since the Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, said well-placed sources.

Both the Opposition and the government are leaving no stone unturned to achieve the required numbers in the National Assembly ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari is likely to seek the Chaudhary brothers’ support in toppling down the PTI-led government, the sources added.

No assurance yet to Fazlur Rehman by Shujaat

A day earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained unable to secure immediate assurance from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The veteran politician from Gujrat met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on an eventful day of the country’s national politics.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Maulana Salahuddin from JUI-F and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.

In response to Maulana’s request, the PML-Q president said he could not take a decision on his own on the issue of no-confidence resolution.

During the meeting, Fazlur Rehman conveyed his grievance to Shujaat for not accepting the invitation of Shehbaz Sharif. The JUI-F chief said he had requested Sharif to invite Chaudhry Shujaat to his residence.