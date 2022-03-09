 
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Prince Harry faces Meghan's rage as he attends Texas Rodeo

Harry was photographed in a cowboy hat as he chatted to crowds at the Stockyards Rodeo event in Fort Worth

By Web Desk
March 09, 2022
Prince Harry left her sweet wife Meghan Markle in shock as he attended Texas rodeo despite the Duchess's animal rights activism.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed in a cowboy hat as he chatted to crowds at the Stockyards Rodeo event in Fort Worth on Saturday.

It is to mention here that animal rights groups slammed rodeos in the past due to their treatment of horses.

The animals are forced to perform and can often suffer fatal injuries - including heart attacks, broken necks and even aneurysms.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Stockyards Rodeo event where animals are "made to perform", according to reports.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is a keen advocate for animal activism and reportedly talked her hubby Prince Harry out of the annual Boxing Day hunt in 2017.