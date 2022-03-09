Robert Pattinson leaves fans awestruck with his surprising move on opening night of The Batman

Robert Pattinson has given an amazing bliss to his fans by making a surprise appearance at a screening of 'The Batman'.

The superstar left fans in awe as he turned up at cinema for the opening night of his film The Batman – in which he plays the caped crusader.



The British actor, 35, is the latest in a long line of men to take on the iconic role of Bruce Wayne aka The Batman.

Pattinson's fans have eagerly anticipated the new film as it was originally supposed to be released in June last year, but was delayed to this month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Now The Batman is out and movie goers have been flocking to cinemas to see the star in action – but some lucky fans got far closer to Robert Pattinson than they would have imagined.