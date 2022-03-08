Alia Bhatt lauded by Bollywood celebs after Hollywood debut announcement

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and Bollywood celebs can hardly hold back their excitement.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star has confirmed joining Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan for a Netflix original.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Alia shared a tweet from Deadline revealing that she is working on her first English-language debut, a spy thriller titled Heart of Stone.

Alia’s post was received with much fanfare among her fans and followers including Bollywood A-listers Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar and even YouTube star Lilly Singh.

Karan, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Zoya, and Anil all left several emojis applauding Alia in the comment section while Arjun Kapoor likened her to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, writing, “Mini Meryl’s at it again!”

Ranveer commented, “Wuooooooaaaaaa!” with heart-eye emojis, and Lilly wrote, “Oh snappppp. Get it sis.”

Hrithik Roshan penned, “Amazing Alia. Happy to hear this,” and Ananya Panday couldn’t help but squeal Alia’s name in excitement, writing, “Aliaaaaaa,” with a heart emoji.