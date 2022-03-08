Ryan Reynolds keeps himself busy with kids amid acting hiatus: 'It's hell'

Ryan Reynolds reveals hilarious experience as stay at home parent: 'It's hell'

Ryan Reynolds is giving fans a glimpse of his life at home with kids.

The actor, who earlier announced taking a hiatus from work to spend time with family, quips his time at home been an absolute 'hell.'

"It's been hell, I'm going right back. I'm taking the first movie I can find," the Free Guy actor told Match 7.

"No, it's been great. I'm still busy but I get to be there for my kids in the morning and at night I get to put everyone to bed, so I love that."

He continued, "I'm no less busy, I'm just home more."

Touching further upon his daily routine, Ryan added: "Morning routine is just so unpredictable, there's anxiety" he admitted. "I lay awake at night and think 'what's going to happen to me in the morning, how's this going to go down, are one of these children going to strike me.'"

In an earlier interview, the actor explained how he wished to never have boys.

"So I was always afraid I would have boys," he said. "Now that I have girls, I realized I should not have been afraid. I should have wanted boys as well. They're just as rough."

The actor shares three daughter with wife Blake Lively; James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.