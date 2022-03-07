Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honour Princess Diana, Doria at every milestone

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ensuring that their mothers are included in every major milestone.



Speaking on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent appearance at the NAACP Image Awards, Jack Royston spoke on The Royal Report podcast on how they made sure to honour their mothers at the major event.



At the gala, Meghan was present with her husband and her mother Doria wearing a dress which seemingly was a nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who happened to wear a dress of a similar silhouette during her 1988 state visit to Thailand.

"The subtle references are arguably the best ones," he said.

Furthermore, the former actress also donned some of Diana’s jewelry to keep her by her side in the major event.

"Meghan also had some of Diana's jewelry on, including her engagement ring, which had stones from Diana's collection."



