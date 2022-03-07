Taylor Swift heaps praises on Zoë Kravitz, calls her ‘'The Catwoman of My Dreams'

Taylor Swift is lavishing praise on her friend Zoë Kravitz for her work in The Batman.



The Love Story singer gave the newly-released movie her seal of approval Sunday on her Instagram Story, appreciating Kravitz's role as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman).

"@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams," Swift wrote with an image of Kravitz, 33, in her all-black attire from the critically-acclaimed DC superhero entry. "The Batman was phenomenal!!!"

To note, Earlier they shared a London COVID bubble in 2020 while the actress filmed alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman (a.k.a. Bruce Wayne). Swift even assisted her pal with a socially distanced photoshoot for The New York Times Magazine's 'Great Performers' issue at the time.

"Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she's shooting a movie [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist," editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.

The Batman is out now exclusively in theaters and premieres April 19 on HBO Max.