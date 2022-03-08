Kate Middleton gets her photography skills from this special person: Details

Kate Middleton has a deep love for photography and often photographs her own kids with Prince William

While Kate’s penchant for the camera is renowned, what remained unknown was who exactly was behind her love of photography.

The mystery was put to rest in a recent Sunday Express report, in which the curator of Kensington Palace’s Life Through a Royal Lens exhibition revealed that Kate’s camera eye comes from her paternal grandfather.

Claudia Acott Williams told the publication, “Her grandfather was a very good photographer. When she was a child, he would show her his slides. It was him who taught her how to take photographs.”

Claudia shared that Kate made the revelation to her and other staff at the Historic Royal Palaces, a charity that manages parts of the palace open to the public.

Kate’s grandfather was a former RAF pilot who passed away at the age of 90 in November 2010.