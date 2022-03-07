Alia Bhatt to star in next big budget film following success of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt is reportedly all set to sign onto her next big budget film with pan-India filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt is reportedly all set to sign onto her next big budget film with pan-India filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who also directed her in the upcoming mega-project RRR.

According to Pinkvilla, Alia will be seen in Rajamouli’s next directorial which is being touted as a jungle adventure starring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead.

“Over the last few months, SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, have been working on the screenplay of their next collaboration with Mahesh in the lead,” the source revealed.

The same source went on to add, “They have developed several characters through this period, feel that Alia fits the bill to play the female lead. The duo also believes that the young actress will make a solid pairing with Mahesh.”

“The talks are on and if everything goes as planned, Alia will team up with Mahesh for the first time ever. The dates, monetary scheme of things and the character traits are being discussed at the moment. Unlike RRR, Alia will be having a bigger role in this African jungle adventure,” the source shared.

The upcoming adventure thriller is expected to start rolling by the middle of 2023, with majority of the filming being planned in real jungles.

The news comes following the success of Alia's latest release, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.