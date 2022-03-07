Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' beaten by 'The Batman' at box office

Tom Holland's video game adaptation "Uncharted" last week held the title for the biggest opening weekend of the year with $44 million in initial sales.

"The Batman," based on a far more ubiquitous property, beat that benchmark after earning $57 million on opening day alone. Yet "Uncharted," which is still playing in theaters, managed to bring in solid business despite the outsized attention for "The Batman."

In second place, the film pocketed $10 million from 3,875 theaters between Friday and Sunday, pushing "Uncharted" past $100 million at the domestic box office.

Channing Tatum's canine adventure "Dog" landed at No. 3 with $6 million from 3,507 theaters. The road-trip buddy comedy continues to surprise, crossing $40 million in North America over the weekend. In COVID-19 times, it's a promising result for a $15 million-budgeted film.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Death on the Nile" took spots four and five on domestic box office charts.

The third Spidey installment with Holland at the helm brought in $4.3 million over the weekend, boosting its domestic tally to a towering $786 million. It's the third weekend in a row that Holland has been in two of the top four movies at the weekend box office. In an especially rare feat, "No Way Home" has managed to stay within the top five on domestic rankings since the film premiered in December.

Disney and 20th Century's murder mystery "Death on the Nile" grossed $2.6 million between Friday and Sunday. After four weekends on the big screen, the movie has earned a so-so $37 million in North America. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who stars in the movie alongside Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright, "Death on the Nile" cost $90 million to produce.