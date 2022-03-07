Kourtney Kardashian, thousands others agree with Gigi Hadid's stance on Ukraine and Palestine

Kourtney Kardashian, was among more than a million people who welcomed Gigi Hadid's announcement that she would donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to people affected by conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

The supermodel took to Instagram and wrote, "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something."

She added, "Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders."

Gigi Hadid concluded her post saying, "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."











