Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion could be at risk from a killer mudslide

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to US after quitting royal duties, are facing alarming situation as their Montecito mansion could be at risk from a killer mudslide, according to report.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's worries do not seem to end anytime soon as the couple's £11million Montecito mansion is at risk of being engulfed by a killer mudslide, according to a new flood danger map.

In 2018, a storm in Meghan and Harry's neighbourhood reportedly left at least 23 people dead and wrecked 130 houses - and the potential for mudslides continues to rise.

In late 2017, wildfires devastated Santa Barbara County, leaving 1,063 structures destroyed and causing $2.2billion (about £1.6 billion) of damage.

The couple could decide to sell up and move to new place as the drought in California goes on and wildfires have incinerated much of the vegetation protecting the land around Montecito, according to The Mirror.

A Storm Impact Consideration Map from Montecito Fire Protection District shows the home next door to the royal couple's seven-acre estate in a predicted mudslide path - but the slightest deviation could see their property hit, too.

John Frye, of the Santa Barbara Flood Control District, was reported to have said: “It’s not if it happens again – it’s when.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who bought their nine-bed mansion in 2020, live there with their two children Archie and Lilibet.