Queen knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit the royal family was for good

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away as working members of the royal family - there was one thing that let the Queen know their decision was for good.

Harry and Meghan were given a period of 12 months to change their minds after announcing their departure from royal life in 2020.

However, the longest-reigning monarch revealed that she never expected the couple to come back when a visitor asked her about it. She responded as saying "they took the dogs," according to Mail Online.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves as they transitioned from working royals to celebrities. In their statement, the couple said they needed to “step back” as senior royals in order to carve out a “new role within this institution”.

The Sussex have been reaping the benefits of not being confined by royal regulations and working to build an empire since they moved to the US as they have signed lucrative deals with the streaming giants and established their new charitable foundation, Archewell.