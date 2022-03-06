Courteney Cox talks 'depression, menopause' and other female struggles

Courteney Cox highlights how women are underappreciated for their struggles.

Speaking to Sky News' Backstage podcast, the actor touched upon major phases in a woman's life, that should be talked about more.

"I think that women probably go through a lot more than people realise - I mean, between menopause, depression, being a mom to teenagers," she began.

"I think that, yeah, I think that we do go through a lot," said the Friends alum.

Speaking about the working with Sharon Horgan, director of her upcoming movie Shining Vale, Cox gushed over their candid bond.

"I just absolutely adore Sharon Horgan, and I've worked with [producer and writer] Jeff Astrof, who is so talented, and I read it and just thought, this is such a layered character, I've never played something so real and funny and scary.

"It was just a really layered character that I haven't ever played before and has so many things to do throughout the series.'

Shining Vale is about "a family moves to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed - turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same," notes IMDB.