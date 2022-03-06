Jennifer Garner gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘Weekend’ laundry

Jennifer Garner gave her fans a glimpse of ‘artistic’ laundry as vertebrates and since then fans can not stop praising the creativity behind this idea.

The Yes Day star took to her Instagram handle and tagged the Russian-born but London-based visual artist Helga Stentzel who transformed the laundry into whimsical optical illusions that resemble farm animals and has set them against a countryside backdrop.

In the pictures the creatures are made entirely with laundry including a brown jacket, a color block t-shirt, a sweatshirt and something that looks like a kitchen cleaning cloth.



Sharing the unique artwork, the 49-year-old actor wrote, “Weekend laundry.”

Meanwhile, fans also took to the comment section and applauded the art.

One fan wrote, “Fabulous.”

Another said, “ So cute.”