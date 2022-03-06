 
Sunday March 06, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian backs US veterans fighting in Ukraine

By Web Desk
March 06, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday shared a video Ukrainian people fleeing   the war imposed on their country by Russia.

The video posted by he reality TV show star shows trains taking Ukrainians  to Poland.

She shared the video with a broken heart emoji.


She also shared  screenshot of a New York  Times Story headlined , "Americans veterans join the fight in Ukraine."

Two days ago, her sister Kim Kardashian announced to make  a donation for people affected by the war in Ukraine.