Kourtney Kardashian backs US veterans fighting in Ukraine

Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday shared a video Ukrainian people fleeing the war imposed on their country by Russia.
The video posted by he reality TV show star shows trains taking Ukrainians to Poland.
She shared the video with a broken heart emoji.
She also shared screenshot of a New York Times Story headlined , "Americans veterans join the fight in Ukraine."
Two days ago, her sister Kim Kardashian announced to make a donation for people affected by the war in Ukraine.
BTS' Jungkook has been hiding his hair lately
Kate Middleton’s ‘cunning’ tactics to spicing up untouchable image leaked by experts
Prince Charles’ overwhelming fear of Prince Harry’s memoir has been brought to light
Courteney Cox reveals she feels embarrassed by watching her awkward dance in Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark'...
'Pete Davidson is my brother. None of this is funny to me,' wrote Ricky Velez against Kanye West
Bella Hadid shows off diamond on her tooth while strolling the Paris streets during fashion week