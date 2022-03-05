Courteney Cox shares embarrassing details of audition for Bruce Springsteen's song

Courteney Cox recalled her ‘embarrassing’ experience of auditioning for the video of Dancing in the Dark song by Bruce Springsteen.

Famed for playing the role of Monica in the famous sitcom Friends, Courteney revealed that even though she loves the song, she doesn’t like watching herself in the video.

"Bruce Springsteen, God, he's so incredible. I love that song," the Shining Vale actor said on The Howard Stern Show.

“I do feel like when I watch the video when I see it, I mean, God, did you see my dance? It was pathetic," the 57-year-old singer admitted. "I'm not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous."

For those unversed, Courtney appears for a short while in the video, and is pulled on stage by the singer, to dance.

Reflecting on the time she auditioned for the part, the actor said she was surrounded by professional dancers and recollected, "I thought I was in the wrong place. I was like, 'I don't know what they're doing, but I can't even bend my leg. Like, this is it.”

Courtney went on narrating the incident, "I went in to [director] Brian De Palma's office, he put on the music and said, 'Will you dance?' I thought, 'Right now, here, in front of you, just the two of us?”

"It was so embarrassing. I think that's why I got it because I was literally like… 'OK.' I think that's what they wanted, a fan that just couldn't believe it," she added.







