Kris Jenner blasted for throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian FileFootage

Kris Jenner is being slammed by the netizens who are not impressed with the 62-year-old TV personality’s remarks on Kourtney Kardashian’s latest interview about the ‘toxic’ realities of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



The Poosh mogul recently admitted that the famed show took a toll on her due to which she cried ‘all the time.’

During her recent conversation with Bustle, the momager allegedly criticized the mum-of-three saying, “We were probably all just a little too hard on Kourtney, to be honest.”

“I think that we had to realise that not everyone is going to have that thing that kick-starts every morning at 5 am and runs until you fall down at the end of the day,” she said.

“And that's me, that's Khloe, that's Kim, that's Kylie, that's Kendall," she told the outlet.

Reacting her interview, fans took over Reddit to slam Jenner as one user wrote, “Wow, I usually like Kris but this is so unnecessary of her to say,” reported The Mirror.

Another user noted, “Kris is so toxic about (expletive) like this; I hope Kourtney has a good therapist."