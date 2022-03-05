Jennifer Aniston shares previously unseen picture with her best friend

Jennifer Aniston on Friday took to Instagram stories to share multiple throwback pictures with her friend Andrea Bendewald who turned 52.
Sharing the pictures with Bendewald, who is best known for her role in film "Suddenly Susan", the "Friends" star wrote, "Happy birthday to my day 1 BFF."
When Jennifer turned 52 this year, Bendewald had wished her on Instagram and said, "Happy Birthday to the Aquarian Super Nova Greek Goddess of Love and Laughter! May all your wishes come true, ten thousand fold!."
New details about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship's downfall were revealed in a recent report
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be ready for all the possible worst case scenarios
Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4, from a suspected heart attack
Experts lay bare the extent of the haunting’s Duchess Camilla’s had over the years over Princess Diana’s ghost
Damaging implications of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal exist finally tallied and laid bare by experts
Bella Hadid showcased her toned abs during her outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman in Paris