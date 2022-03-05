Divorce from Kim Kardashian is taking its toll on Kanye West

Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian is taking its toll on the rapper.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kanye shared a post about divorce and its effects which explained how he is dealing with his life after separation from children and wife .

Hundreds of fans expressed sympathy with the rapper and his children in the comments section.

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

West, 44, had objected to the divorce and publicly appealed for his wife to return to their marriage. In recent Instagram posts, he criticized her parenting and her new relationship with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kardashian's petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.

"The Court grants termination of the marital status," the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing.