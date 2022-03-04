Govt has all information regarding terrorists involved in Peshawar attack: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government has “all the information regarding the origins” of the terrorists involved in the Peshawar attack, assuring the nation that the state is “going after” the culprits with “full force”.



Taking to his official Twitter handle, the premier wrote: “Have personally been monitoring operations and coordinating with CTD and agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah.”

“My deepest condolences go to the victims' families and prayers for the recovery of the injured. I have asked CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to personally visit the families and look after their needs,” said PM Imran.

At least 57 worshipers lost their lives, while close to 200 were injured in a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar on Friday, police and rescue workers said.

The rescue teams rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political leaders condemned the blast.

Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.

'Terrorist targetted policemen outside mosque first': IGP KP

Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, while speaking to journalists at the site of the incident, said that a hawaldar and a police constable were on duty outside the mosque.

"The terrorist was alone and had come to the mosque on foot," he said.

"He targeted the two police personnel stationed at the mosque. One of them embraced martyrdom, while the other sustained injuries."

Ansari added that the terrorist, after targeting the policemen, ran towards the mosque.

"The terrorist first opened fire at the worshippers after entering the mosque and then blew himself up," the IG said, adding that about 150 ball-bearings were recovered from the site of the incident.

Providing further details, Ansari said that about five to six kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, which took place in the third row of the mosque.

"The terrorist had worn a black outfit on purpose to conceal the explosives, Ansari said, adding that the police had an idea about a terrorist group.

"We will arrest the culprits soon," he had said.

'Suicide attack'

In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.

He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.

Eyewitness account

Sharing the horrific details of the attack, an eyewitness told Geo News that a person dressed in black entered the mosque and exploded himself after killing the security guard.

"After that, he quickly entered the [mosque's] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere," he said.

"The hall was filled with people; they were on the bottom and top floors; the incident took place at 12:55pm.”

He said the people took the injured worshipers to the hospital via motorcycles as rescue workers faced hindrances while arriving at the site due to congested alleys.

The man claimed recently a hand grenade attack targeted a house in the area, after which residents had urged the authorities to beef up security. "But still, it did not happen [...] the security has been reduced."

