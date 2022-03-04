Live: 5 killed, 30 injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: A powerful blast inside a mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during the Friday prayers has left five people killed and 30 injured, Geo News reported, citing police and rescue officials.



Police and rescue personnel have reached the blast site while the injured are being shifted to the city's Lady Reading Hospital.

"10 injured are in critical condition," according to a hospital spokesperson.

According to eyewitnesses, the powerful explosion took place during the prayers.

There are no details available yet on the nature of the blast.

In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.

He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.

More to follow...