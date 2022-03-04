Live: 5 killed, 30 injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: A powerful blast inside a mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during the Friday prayers has left five people killed and 30 injured, Geo News reported, citing police and rescue officials.
Police and rescue personnel have reached the blast site while the injured are being shifted to the city's Lady Reading Hospital.
"10 injured are in critical condition," according to a hospital spokesperson.
According to eyewitnesses, the powerful explosion took place during the prayers.
There are no details available yet on the nature of the blast.
In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.
“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.
He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.
More to follow...
4.5 million families would benefit from the interest-free loans, says PM Imran Khan
In 1977, Legendary fast bowler Imran Khan, now PM, took 12 wickets -- six in each innings -- as Pakistan registered a...
“Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again,” says Pakistan Consulate General New York
PM Imran Khan and Chaudhry brothers discuss current political situation in country and other issues of mutual interest
“Along with local businessmen, we are also inviting the Overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in the...
ECP had set March 9 as the date for election on the vacant Senate seat