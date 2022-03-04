Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Megxit ‘damage’ leaked: ‘Couldn’t imagine’

Experts have lifted the veil off of the extent of the damage done by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle following their royal exit.
This revelation has been made by royal author Clive Irving during his interviews with Express UK.
There the biographer was quoted saying, "I think it is greatly overblown, if you look at the effects of it on the institution itself, I think they've weathered it quite well.”
"I think it's a question of the relationship of the two brothers and they seem to be being reconciled now."
The author also went on to add, "I think that Meghan raised a very important issue about the lack of diversity in the staffing of the palace” during her time.
Especially since “The palace must reflect the world outside not the world inside, and they still haven't made that adjustment but I think the two boys are going to get together again, they're kind of natural companions."
