Meghan Markle’s stepsister Samantha’s lawsuit branded ‘rubbished’

Meghan Markle’s lawyer has just stepped forward in her defence, ridiculing Samantha Markle’s claims about the family’s lavish lifestyle.



Attorney Michael Kump began by speaking of Samantha Markle’s lawsuit in a candid clap back.

According to Express UK, she accused the stepsibling of writing “absurd” revelations regarding Meghan’s childhood dynamics.

She was quoted saying, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour.”

For those unversed, Samantha Markle alleged that Meghan’s comments about paying her way through college are ‘rubbish’ because their father, Thomas Markle paid for them all to attend "elite and expensive private schools," and allegedly foot the bill for Meghan’s tuition at Northwestern University.

Before concluding, the attorney called on fans and fans to pay ‘no heed’ to Samantha Markle’s comments and admitted, “We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."