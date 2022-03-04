Prince William left fuming after Kate Middleton pictures leaked

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton's start to their relationship did not come easy.

Having met during at St Andrews University, the Duke of Cambridge kept his relationship with Kate a secret from the start, fearing media scrutiny.

While the pair succeeded in keeping it a secret for almost a year, with their love story reportedly starting in 2003, their privacy was breached after Kate was spotted with William on a family skiing holiday.

The following day, photos of the couple surfaced in newspapers which reportedly left William “furious”.

Speaking on documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, Rebecca England, said: "Unfortunately for them, a paparazzi photographer took pictures of William and Kate clearly very close on the ski lift together.

"A red top tabloid newspaper slashed it all over their front page.

"William was furious, and he was also genuinely worried for Kate and her family about what this would now mean for them."

"At the time there were a lot of rumours going around that Carole might have tried to orchestrate the relationship by ensuring her daughter went to St Andrews.

"There was talk of Kate having a poster of William on her wall at her school, Marlborough College."