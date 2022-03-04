Gwen Stefani becomes latest celeb to launch a beauty brand

Gwen Stefani has joined a growing list of celebs that have branched out into the beauty business

Gwen Stefani has joined a growing list of celebs that have branched out into the beauty business with brands of their own, with the singer launching GXVE Beauty on Thursday.

According to People, the Hollaback Girl singer attended the launch of GXVE Beauty in her birthplace of Anaheim on Thursday where she shared that it was “beyond a dream” to be launching the brand.

“I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment,” said Stefani.

She went on saying, “This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this.”

Stefani, who worked as a makeup girl behind a counter before making it big, shared that starting a beauty brand came naturally to her since she has been “obsessed with makeup her entire life”.

“The thing is, is that I don't know why I didn't do this sooner, but I don't think I knew that it was even a thing that you could do back in those times,” she said.

The GXVE Beauty Instagram page describes the brand as a “nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers— celebrating each other's creativity & individuality.”