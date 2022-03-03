Scarlett Johansson reveals how she fixed her ‘problem skin’

Scarlett Johansson is getting real with her problems as she recently revealed her beauty flaw while spilling the beans on how did she fix it.

During her conversation with InStyle magazine, the Black Widow actor shared that she one of the inspiration behind launching her own beauty line named The Outset was her own issue.

The Match Point star expressed that she stopped using the products which were harmful for her skin and not-so environment-friendly.

“I realized that I was putting a lot of really harmful things on my face — [things that were] harmful for myself and the planet,” she told the publication.

“It's how we ended up with the hyaluroset complex that's in all our products,” she explained while speaking up about her own products which are free from fragrances, parabens, sulphate, etc.

The Horse Whisper actor also talked about no longer representing other brands.

“I had a better sense of self and confident in my point of view in this space. [The decision] mirrored my acting career in the sense that I wanted to take charge of my own career in a way,” she shared.