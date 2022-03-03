Prince Charles ‘isolating and sacrificial’ realities of Kingship revealed

Prince Charles' "sacrificial and isolating" experience while preparing for his future role as King.



These revelations have been made by Sir Kenneth, in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

There he recounted his initial encounter with Prince Charles and said, “Eventually I met Prince Charles, who was very open, particularly about the burdens of expectations, and the fact of isolation. And this to me was very interesting.”



Mr Kenneth also explained how he’s “ had to make an extra effort to make that connection and accept that there would always be a separation.”

“That does something to somebody’s insides. It does something to the way they then make decisions about other people’s welfare.”

“Built-in, and I could see it in every fabric of his being, is a sense of duty, a sense of privilege, a sense of sacrifice.”

“For all of the, as it were, first-class life that [the Royal Family] lead, they know it’s an accident of birth and one that they need to meet by a commitment to serving others .And I saw in his case a genuine expression of that.”