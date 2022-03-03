Pakistan intercepts Indian submarine: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military on Thursday said that an Indian submarine was intercepted and traced by the Pakistan Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit on March 1.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani naval forces detected the latest Kalvari class submarine on Tuesday trying to enter Pakistani waters.

“The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is the reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” it added.

Last year in October, the Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters.

The incident took place on October 16, confirmed the ISPR, adding that the Indian naval submarine had been prematurely detected and tracked by the PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The ISPR had pointed out that it was the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian submarine has been "prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft".