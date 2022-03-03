Kate Middleton is 'rising star', reminds people of Princess Diana

Kate Middleton is taking lead from her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she finds spotlight with her royal duties.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is drawing comparisons to the deceased Princess, as royal experts laud her confidence and ability to shine.

Robert Jobson in his recent interview with Mark Dolan on GB News stated that Kate is the 'new Diana.'

When Mr Dolan asked Jobson if Kate could evolve into becoming more like her mother-in-law, citing expert Dan Wootton, the royal biographer said: “I think she has the quality, there is no doubt about it."

“She is far more confident than she was, she speaks eloquently, she was fantastic on her recent visit to Copenhagen.

“She was on top form, really, she has been more relaxed even though she is with Prince William.

“So I think she has certainly got the ability to be a new star and one day, of course, she may take that title that was made famous by Diana, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales.

“I do believe that she has got so much to offer. She is the rising star of the family.”

Earlier, Mr Wootton suggested how Kate is ready to fly 'solo.'

“What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own," he said.

“They will go to the same country, but she will go her way and he will go his," Mr Wootton added.