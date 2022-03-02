 
close
Wednesday March 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan make another change in squad for Australia Test

Pacer Mohammad Abbas has been added as a reserve in the Test squad

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas. -The News/File
Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas. -The News/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made another change in the Test squad for the first match against Australia, adding Mohammad Abbas as a reserve.

The update was announced a day after Naseem Shah was inducted into the side after Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test due to COVID-19. He will rejoin the team after completing his mandatory isolation period as per the protocols.

The PCB said the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday. All these tests have come out negative.

Earlier, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had been excluded from the squad for the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries.

Before that Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury.

The updated squad:

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Azhar Ali
  • Fawad Alam
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Naseem Shah
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Shan Masood
  •  Zahid Mahmood
  •  Mohammad Abbas

Test schedule:

  1.  March 4-8 — 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  2.  March 12-16 — 2nd Test, Karachi
  3.  March 21-25 — 3rd Test, Lahore