Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan make another change in squad for Australia Test

Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas. -The News/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made another change in the Test squad for the first match against Australia, adding Mohammad Abbas as a reserve.



The update was announced a day after Naseem Shah was inducted into the side after Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test due to COVID-19. He will rejoin the team after completing his mandatory isolation period as per the protocols.

The PCB said the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday. All these tests have come out negative.

Earlier, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had been excluded from the squad for the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries.

Before that Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury.

The updated squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Azhar Ali

Fawad Alam

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Nauman Ali

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shan Masood

Zahid Mahmood

Mohammad Abbas

