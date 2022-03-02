Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan make another change in squad for Australia Test

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made another change in the Test squad for the first match against Australia, adding Mohammad Abbas as a reserve.
The update was announced a day after Naseem Shah was inducted into the side after Haris Rauf was ruled out of the first Test due to COVID-19. He will rejoin the team after completing his mandatory isolation period as per the protocols.
The PCB said the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday. All these tests have come out negative.
Earlier, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf had been excluded from the squad for the Rawalpindi Test after sustaining injuries.
Before that Mohammad Nawaz was ruled out of the Test series due to a foot injury.
No player from Karachi Kings has been picked for the PSL team
Shaheen’s victory is my victory, says Mohammad Rizwan
Lahore Qalandars win maiden Pakistan Super League title after thrashing Multan Sultans by 42 runs
The Dutch Quick-Step rider outpaces Australian Caleb Ewan at the end of the 195km race
All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior will replace injured duo
Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns on Sunday for the PSL trophy