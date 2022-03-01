‘New Girl’ actor Ralph Ahn dies at the age of 95

New Girl actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran on the hit series, has died at the age of 95

Ahn’s death was confirmed to the publication on Monday by James Ahn, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.

James took to Facebook to share the sad news, saying that the community was “deeply shocked and saddened by Ralph's sudden passing.”

According to the Korean news outlet YNA, Ralph had been admitted to the hospital recently due to an undisclosed illness and later died in Los Angeles with the cause of death not being revealed as yet.

Ralph grew to be a fan favourite as Tran on New Girl despite his limited screen time; he appeared in seven episodes from 2011 to 2018.

Along with his role in New Girl, he also appeared in Gilmore Girls, ER, and Younger and Younger, among others.