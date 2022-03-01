‘New Girl’ actor Ralph Ahn dies at the age of 95

New Girl actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran on the hit series, has died at the age of 95, reported People.
Ahn’s death was confirmed to the publication on Monday by James Ahn, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.
James took to Facebook to share the sad news, saying that the community was “deeply shocked and saddened by Ralph's sudden passing.”
According to the Korean news outlet YNA, Ralph had been admitted to the hospital recently due to an undisclosed illness and later died in Los Angeles with the cause of death not being revealed as yet.
Ralph grew to be a fan favourite as Tran on New Girl despite his limited screen time; he appeared in seven episodes from 2011 to 2018.
Along with his role in New Girl, he also appeared in Gilmore Girls, ER, and Younger and Younger, among others.
Law & Order star Ned Eisenberg has passed away after fiercely battling two different forms of cancers
Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy has managed to find a spot after being stuck in Ukraine
Jason Momoa poses with Channing Tatum as they travel to watch ‘The Batman’
Naya Rivera’s son will receive compensation from Ventura County after a wrongful death lawsuit was settled
Matthew McConaughey says he uses topical ointment for hair re-growth
Hulk Hogan is officially divorced from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and has also found love again