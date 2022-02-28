Prince Andrew ‘still believing there’s a future’ in the Royal Family: report

Experts warn Prince Andrew is still holding out hope that he “still has a future” within the UK, as an active member of the Royal Family.



Executive producer for True Royalty TV, Kerene Barefield made this admission recently.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Barefield said, "The royal experts shared, by speaking to friends of the Duke of York, that he still believes he has a future as a royal."

"The language that he used in his statement, like the fact he will be helping sex trafficking victims, could be seen as him trying to reposition himself and reinvent himself in the eyes of the public."

"It’s my understanding that [his daughter] Princess Eugenie also has a charity that helps sex trafficking victims. And it might be that he’s trying to get on board with that."

"All he has is his family right now to support him. It’s my understanding that Prince Andrew still believes he has a lot to contribute to public life."

"I don’t think anyone else feels the same. But he won’t go away quietly. He will want to come back to public life."

During the course of her interview with the outlet, Barefield also admitted that Prince Andrew’s settlement with his accuser came as a huge shock for many people in the UK.

She was quoted saying, "It just felt so sudden. The immediate question that came to mind was why now? According to the royal experts, there was a push from the queen and Prince Charles to get things sorted."

Before concluding she also added, "The scandal is not good for the monarchy, and it’s certainly not good for public perception of the monarchy. So it’s my understanding that Prince Charles and the queen wanted this matter solved quickly so they can get on with their work and highlight the good that the monarchy still does."



